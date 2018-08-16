Colby Wooden took a long look at Auburn and Clemson before making his decision, but he has decided that he wants to play for the Tigers in the SEC. The 6-foot-4, 238 pound defensive end out of Lawrenceville (Ga.) Archer always wanted to make his decision before his senior season and that starts tomorrow, so he acheived that. Wooden actually knew of his decision a couple of months ago. "Auburn took the lead for me after Big Cat Weekend (June 2) and I realized Auburn was where I wanted to be the next four years. It kind of clicked for me then," said Wooden. "My mind was made up that weekend. Hanging out with the players, hanging out with the coaching staff, getting to know the families of the coaches and just the overall environment there let me know it was for me."

Leading up to Big Cat Weekend, Clemson held the lead for Wooden. He loved the coaches at Clemson and for a while, Wooden said it was "60-40" Clemson in the lead. That weekend changed things and Auburn plunged to the top and Wooden has not looked back since. "I kept it quiet for a while, but I have known. I was a little difficult to keep my decision quiet. People were asking me all the time, but I was not telling anyone. "It feels great to let it out. I am more relaxed, it feels good to be committed to Auburn and my mom has even noticed me not being stressed anymore. "I know Auburn is where I want to be and everyone can know that now." He let the Tiger coaching staff know June 20. He waited a few weeks after Big Cat Weekend to let them in on his decision. "I called T-Will (Travis Williams) on FaceTime, then he went and got coach G (Rodney Garner) while we were talking, then they went to get coach Gus Malzahn," said Wooden. "I think they knew I was liking them, but they did not know when I was going to commit. "When I told them about my decision, I saw a sigh of relief in them. I think they knew they got their guy. They was some excitement for sure."

"The town, the people and the football were the main three reasons I chose Auburn." — Colby Wooden