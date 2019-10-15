News More News
Auburn basketball picked to finish 4th in SEC

Nathan King • AuburnSports
The media expects Auburn to finish in the upper portion of the Southeastern Conference.

The Tigers were picked fourth of 14 SEC teams in Tuesday's preseason media poll, behind projected champion Kentucky, followed by Florida and LSU.

Gators forward Kerry Blackshear Jr., a Virginia Tech transfer, was selected as the conference's Preseason Player of the Year.

Austin Wiley (50) during Auburn vs. Washington in 2018.
Austin Wiley (50) during Auburn vs. Washington in 2018. (Wade Rackley / Auburn Athletics)

Auburn had no players selected to the preseason All-SEC first or second teams. The Tigers begin their regular season Nov. 5 at home against Georgia Southern.

PRESEASON MEDIA POLL

1. Kentucky

2. Florida

3. LSU

4. Auburn

5. Tennessee

6. Alabama

7. Mississippi State

8. Ole Miss

9. Georgia

10. South Carolina

11. Arkansas

12. Texas A&M

13. Missouri

14. Vanderbilt

Preseason First Team All-SEC

Kerry Blackshear – Florida

Anthony Edwards – Georgia

Ashton Hagans – Kentucky

Breein Tyree – Ole Miss

Reggie Perry – Mississippi State

Preseason Second Team All-SEC

Kira Lewis Jr. – Alabama

Isaiah Joe – Arkansas

Andrew Nembhard – Florida

Tyrese Maxey – Kentucky

EJ Montgomery – Kentucky

Skylar Mays – LSU

Lamonté Turner – Tennessee

Preseason SEC Player of the Year

Kerry Blackshear – Florida

{{ article.author_name }}