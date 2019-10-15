Auburn basketball picked to finish 4th in SEC
The media expects Auburn to finish in the upper portion of the Southeastern Conference.
The Tigers were picked fourth of 14 SEC teams in Tuesday's preseason media poll, behind projected champion Kentucky, followed by Florida and LSU.
Gators forward Kerry Blackshear Jr., a Virginia Tech transfer, was selected as the conference's Preseason Player of the Year.
Auburn had no players selected to the preseason All-SEC first or second teams. The Tigers begin their regular season Nov. 5 at home against Georgia Southern.
-------
PRESEASON MEDIA POLL
1. Kentucky
2. Florida
3. LSU
4. Auburn
5. Tennessee
6. Alabama
7. Mississippi State
8. Ole Miss
9. Georgia
10. South Carolina
11. Arkansas
12. Texas A&M
13. Missouri
14. Vanderbilt
Preseason First Team All-SEC
Kerry Blackshear – Florida
Anthony Edwards – Georgia
Ashton Hagans – Kentucky
Breein Tyree – Ole Miss
Reggie Perry – Mississippi State
Preseason Second Team All-SEC
Kira Lewis Jr. – Alabama
Isaiah Joe – Arkansas
Andrew Nembhard – Florida
Tyrese Maxey – Kentucky
EJ Montgomery – Kentucky
Skylar Mays – LSU
Lamonté Turner – Tennessee
Preseason SEC Player of the Year
Kerry Blackshear – Florida
-------
NOT A MEMBER?
JOIN AUBURNSPORTS.COM TODAY to enjoy around-the-clock content including stories, analysis, videos, podcasts, call-in shows and The Greatest Message Board In The History of The Internet.