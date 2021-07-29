Auburn basketball: Analysis of Tigers' SEC schedule

Yes, there is a lot of hype surrounding the program after a down season as Auburn tries to get back to the top of the SEC. We now know who the Tigers face both at home in Auburn Arena and on the road after the release of the 2022 SEC slate on Wednesday. Here’s a few thoughts on what Auburn faces this upcoming season:

AUBURN | The roster might be almost brand new, the names unfamiliar to fans right now but for Auburn basketball, this might be the most talented team the Tigers will put on the court so far during the Bruce Pearl era.

The Good

- No Rupp Arena. What Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge has been to Auburn football, the same can be said for the arena in Lexington. The Tigers’ last victory in Rupp came in 1988. Overall, Auburn is just 2-49 all-time there. Avoiding the Wildcats in their place is huge.

- Speaking of avoiding tough rough games, Pearl’s squad also doesn’t have to travel to LSU or the wacky Memorial Arena at Vanderbilt. While the Commodores are expected to bring up the rear of the standings, that weird configuration also presents trouble for opponents.

- The Tigers get two matchups against both Georgia and South Carolina, teams that are projected to finish in the basement of the conference standings this season. The Bulldogs lost quite a few players to the transfer portal including new Auburn guard K.D. Johnson and they haven’t had much success replacing that production. Frank Martin’s Gamecocks bring back a lot of players that were productive last season but the talent just isn’t there.

- Only one matchup against both LSU and Tennessee, two teams that are expected to compete for the conference title.

- There’s no telling how Florida is going to be this season but all signs point toward a down year for the Gators. It is a good season to get a two-game sweep against the Gators.

The Bad

- Arkansas is back after a run to the Elite Eight last season, and Bud Walton Arena is going to be absolutely electric. That means it will be extremely tough to go into Fayetteville and grab a rare win against the Hogs in their home. Speaking of …

- The only matchup against Tennessee is in Knoxville, another one of the toughest places to play in the conference. That means no return of Justin Powell, who was having a breakout season for Auburn last year before suffering a season-ending injury against Texas A&M and ultimately transferred to the Volunteers. I’m sure Auburn fans would have loved to see him again.

Overall Thoughts

- It’s not too far-fetched to see the Tigers completing their conference home schedule undefeated. Granted, defeating Alabama, Kentucky and LSU, even in the friendly confines of Auburn Arena, will be difficult but this team, if it gels and plays up to their potential, can definitely get through it unscathed.

- The SEC will likely be top-heavy this season with five to six teams able to compete for the regular season title. Pearl and the Tigers can’t afford to slip up against inferior opponents such as Vanderbilt, South Carolina and Mississippi State, among others.

AUBURN 2020 SEC OPPONENTS

Home

Alabama

Florida

Georgia

Kentucky

LSU

Ole Miss

South Carolina

Texas A&M

Vanderbilt

Away

Alabama

Arkansas

Florida

Georgia

Mississippi State

Missouri

Ole Miss

South Carolina

Tennessee

