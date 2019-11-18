Auburn back on top for 4-star TE Jeremiah Pegues
AUBURN | Auburn is back on top for four-star tight end Jeremiah Pegues.Pegues, from Oxford, Miss., declared Auburn his No. 1 school after spending the weekend on campus for an official visit.“I rea...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news