AUBURN, Ala. – Senior pitcher Kaylee Carlson recorder her program record-tying 62nd win at Auburn (62-8) as she helped lead the No. 11 Tigers to a 2-1 win over Kennesaw State Wednesday.

Carlson, a native of Garden Grove, Calif., tossed three innings in the win, allowing just two hits while striking out three. She shares the Auburn career wins record with Lexi Davis, who went 62-25 with the Tigers.

“It just means a lot, because I’ve been working hard my entire life for this, and just to go out and accomplish this is rewarding,” Carlson said.

Carlson improved to 16-1 on the season and saw her ERA drop slightly to 0.63, which ranks third nationally and is by far the lowest in a single season in program history.

Fellow Ace Makayla Martin started off the night for the Tigers, striking out five batters with no walks. The junior from San Diego, Calif., allowed just three hits and one run for the Tigers in her four innings of work.

“They did a great job tonight,” head coach Mickey Dean said. “We made some good defensive plays behind them, got some double plays. They battled.”

Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the fourth, sophomore KK Crocker sent a line drive to left field to score Kendall Veach. One inning later, Alyssa Rivera once again turned to the long ball to give Auburn (34-7, 7-5) the lead as she belted a solo shot to left-center to give the decisive 2-1 advantage.

Rivera finished the game 1-for-3 at the plate and improved her hit streak to six games. The sophomore slugger has been on a tear as of late, hitting .364 over the last seven games with three home runs.

Kennesaw State starting pitcher Alley Cutting (8-7) was razor sharp in the circle for the Owls (25-13). The sophomore tossed a complete game and struck out eight batters before being charged with the loss.

The Tigers now turn their attention towards the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers, who will travel to the Plains for a three-game set beginning Friday afternoon.