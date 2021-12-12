Auburn Arena North? Saturday showed Pearl's affect in full force

It hasn't always been like this. In fact, it hasn't always been like this during the Bruce Pearl era. After years of mediocre-at-best basketball under previous regimes, especially the last one, Pearl's biggest job was arguably winning back a fan base that was starving for a winner. However, it would take time as he had to start to build the program in his vision, with his players and the type of roster that would play his style of basketball.

Tigers' fans arrived in droves to see Jabari, K.D., Wendell and the rest of their favorite players play. It wasn't exactly a marquee non-conference opponent either, or with tip-off coming at 11:30 a.m. ET, a primetime affair. Yet when Devan Cambridge slammed down two straight alley-oops, Green hit one from almost half-court, and the Tigers were rolling, the home of the Atlanta Hawks turned into Auburn Arena North.

GREENVILLE, SC | If you had closed your eyes for a moment during Auburn's 99-68 rout of Nebraska on Saturday afternoon in State Farm Arena, you would have thought you were sitting amid The Jungle, Auburn's student section, instead of in downtown Atlanta.

Even in the early years of his tenure, a midday game against the only Power Five team never to win an NCAA Tournament game would have been attended lightly at best. Yet things changed when Auburn basketball became the hot ticket on campus, and crowds started following the Tigers wherever they played.

It was evident to me in 2019, seven months after the run to the Final Four, that things were different. And I mean different in the best way possible. In a four-team tournament, the Tigers came to Brooklyn to play New Mexico and either Richmond or Wisconsin. Like Saturday, Auburn fans made the Barclays Center their home-field arena.

That never used to happen. Only blue-blood schools such as Kentucky, Kansas, and Duke used to take over arenas like that. It was hard to describe to newcomers why it was so impressive that so many had traveled to see Auburn basketball. Auburn basketball? That was almost always an afterthought.

Yet Pearl has made it a destination not only for fans but the best players in the nation. Watching Jabari Smith Jr. in an Auburn uniform is almost like a dream due to his overwhelming skill and talent that comes naturally. So, seeing State Farm Arena full of orange-clad fans cheering every Cornhuskers turnover and hustle play from KD. Johnson was like an oasis that turned out real.

The players took notice.

"Our fans, they make it feel like we're at home at a neutral site," Green said after putting up 19 points. "It just gives us an advantage because we feel like we're playing a home game. It's just fun to be out there with our fans."

While working on my postgame article, thousands and thousands of happy Auburn fans flooded past me. I could hear them talking about the impact Zep Jasper has, how they just wished Jabari would come back for another year and how they were already looking forward to the SEC Tournament and March Madness.

I looked up, and the arena was almost empty as Clemson and Drake tipped off.

It hasn't always been easy – and won't be in the future – but Pearl has worked his magic and made a must-attend event, even if the game is an hour and a half away from the Plains. Great things are ahead for this program, but for right now, let's embrace what he, his coaching staff and the players have brought to this program.

Nebraska had no chance on Saturday as soon as the first roar went up from Auburn fans 20 minutes before tip. It was beautiful to witness.