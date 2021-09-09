 AuburnSports - Auburn announces full schedule
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-09 12:17:10 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Auburn announces full schedule

Christian Clemente • AuburnSports
@CClemente__

The non-conference games and opponents were known, but Auburn basketball has its full schedule for the 2021-'22 season now.

Auburn basketball will get started on Nov. 9 with a home game against Morehead State. The non-con slate also includes home games against Yale and UCF and a trip to the Bahamas to play in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Bruce Pearl's squad starts the season Nov. 9 against Morehead State.
Auburn will get SEC play started on December 29th as the Tigers host Will Wade and LSU. Following the LSU game, Auburn will travel to South Carolina and take on the Gamecocks the following Tuesday.

The Iron Bowl of basketball will take place in Tuscaloosa on January 11th and then again in Auburn on February 1st.

In what always shapes up to be a big game, Auburn hosts Kentucky on January 22nd this year. This is the first time in four years Auburn does not play Kentucky twice during the SEC regular season.

Auburn does play host to Oklahoma on January 29th as a part of the SEC/Big 12 challenge.

The Tigers will wrap up SEC play with trips to Tennessee on Feb. 26th, Mississippi State on March 2nd then hosting South Carolina on March 5th to end the regular season. They'll then head to Tampa for the SEC Tournament which takes place March 9-13.

Full Schedule:

Tuesday Nov. 9 vs. Morehead State

Friday Nov. 12 vs. ULM

Friday Nov. 19 at USF

Wednesday Nov. 24 vs. UConn (Battle 4 Atlantis)

Thursday Nov. 25 vs. Loyola Chicago OR Michigan State (Battle 4 Atlantis)

Friday Nov. 26 vs. Arizona State OR Baylor OR Syracuse OR VCU (Battle 4 Atlantis)

Wednesday Dec. 1 vs. UCF

Saturday Dec. 4 vs. Yale

Saturday Dec. 11 vs. Nebraska (Game in Atlanta)

Tuesday Dec. 14 vs. North Alabama

Saturday Dec. 18 at Saint Louis

Wednesday Dec. 22 vs. Murray State

Wednesday Dec. 29 vs. LSU

Tuesday Jan. 4 at South Carolina

Saturday Jan. 8 vs. Florida

Tuesday Jan. 11 at Alabama

Saturday Jan. 15 at Ole Miss

Wednesday Jan. 19 vs. Georgia

Saturday Jan. 22 vs. Kentucky

Tuesday Jan. 25 at Mizzou

Saturday Jan. 29 vs. Oklahoma

Tuesday Feb. 1 vs. Alabama

Saturday Feb. 5 at Georgia

Tuesday Feb. 8 at Arkansas

Saturday Feb. 12 vs. Texas A&M

Wednesday Feb. 16 vs. Vanderbilt

Saturday Feb. 19 at Florida

Wednesday Feb. 23 vs. Ole Miss

Saturday Feb. 26 at Tennessee

Wednesday March 2 at Miss. State

Saturday March 5 vs. South Carolina

SEC Tournament March 9-13

