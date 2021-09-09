Auburn announces full schedule

Auburn basketball will get started on Nov. 9 with a home game against Morehead State. The non-con slate also includes home games against Yale and UCF and a trip to the Bahamas to play in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

The non-conference games and opponents were known, but Auburn basketball has its full schedule for the 2021-'22 season now.

Auburn will get SEC play started on December 29th as the Tigers host Will Wade and LSU. Following the LSU game, Auburn will travel to South Carolina and take on the Gamecocks the following Tuesday.

The Iron Bowl of basketball will take place in Tuscaloosa on January 11th and then again in Auburn on February 1st.

In what always shapes up to be a big game, Auburn hosts Kentucky on January 22nd this year. This is the first time in four years Auburn does not play Kentucky twice during the SEC regular season.

Auburn does play host to Oklahoma on January 29th as a part of the SEC/Big 12 challenge.

The Tigers will wrap up SEC play with trips to Tennessee on Feb. 26th, Mississippi State on March 2nd then hosting South Carolina on March 5th to end the regular season. They'll then head to Tampa for the SEC Tournament which takes place March 9-13.