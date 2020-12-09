AuburnSports - Auburn among top schools for Georgia DL

Auburn among top schools for Georgia DL
Ian Mathews has seven schools in his top group, but he’s keeping a closer eye on four of them.
Mathews, a defensive end/tackle from Pacelli in Columbus, Ga., on Sunday released a top group of Auburn, Arkansas, Virginia Tech, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech and South Carolina.
“I don’t have a leader right now, but FSU, Arkansas, Auburn and Georgia Tech are the main ones,” Mathews said.
Mathews, at 6-foot-5 and 270 pounds, plays defensive end in high school, but likely projects at tackle in college. It’s what Auburn is recruiting him to play.
Mathews said he speaks regularly with Auburn.
“I talk to Coach Gus (Malzahn), Coach (Levorn) Harbin and Coach (Rodney) Garner,” Mathews said. “They tell me they like my film and want me to come to Auburn.”
Mathews is considering it. He plans to announce his decision next week.
“I’m going to sign in December,” Mathews said. “I’ll make my decision Dec. 16 at my school.”
Mathews finished his senior season with 61 tackles, 34 solos, 10 tackles-for-loss and four sacks.