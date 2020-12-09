AuburnSports - Auburn among top schools for Georgia DL

Ian Mathews has seven schools in his top group, but he’s keeping a closer eye on four of them.

Mathews, a defensive end/tackle from Pacelli in Columbus, Ga., on Sunday released a top group of Auburn, Arkansas, Virginia Tech, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech and South Carolina.

“I don’t have a leader right now, but FSU, Arkansas, Auburn and Georgia Tech are the main ones,” Mathews said.