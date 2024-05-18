Auburn has its 11th commitment in the 2025 class. This one is a defensive back out of Florida, fresh off a visit. Dante Core announced his commitment to Auburn Saturday, following his second trip to the Plains. When it came down to it, Auburn was just the place where he wanted to be. "The feeling I get when I step on campus, it’s surreal," Core said. "I love all the staff. I love all the coaches, I love the culture, I love what they’re building here. It makes me feel at home every time I step foot on campus here."

Core is the second defensive back in the class, joining four-star Devin Williams. When Core visited for the Tigers' A-Day game, it was his first visit to the Plains. In his words, there was "nothing not to love" about the program. Along with the hospitality, Core highlighted the coaching staff as one of the reasons he enjoyed his first trip, especially cornerbacks coach Wesley "Crime" McGriff. "Coach Crime is definitely the most important," Core said. "He’s been the most active guy in this recruitment process for me. He’s a great guy, he’s always been there for me and I can’t wait to be coached by him." The 5-foot-11 defensive back was close to committing after his first visit. During his second visit, with most of his family along for the trip, he decided to make it official. "When I came back, I was hoping to make a decision," Core said. He joins offensive linemen Spencer Dowland, Tavaris Dice, Tai Buster and Carde Smith, defensive linemen Malik Autry and Jourdin Crawford, tight end Ryan Ghea, linebackers Jakaleb Faulk and Tyler Lockhart, along with the defensive back Williams.