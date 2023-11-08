Everything hit a crescendo Wednesday when Howard, days after saying he didn't plan to make a decision until spring, accepted a scholarship offer from the Tigers and signed a binding Letter of Intent. He's now officially half of Auburn's Class of 2024 prep haul; AAU teammate and friend Tahaad Pettiford also signed his LOI Wednesday.

"(Bruce Pearl) likes energy and that’s the kind of guy I am. I bring energy to the team," Howard said Sunday afternoon. "(Pearl) is a different kind. The way he talks to people, the way he cares about people ... I love this team. I love how it looks already."

Howard has taken a circuitous route to the Plains, to be sure. He grew up in Boston, but has attended three high schools in three years. That whirlwind tour included a year at Donda Academy in California — the former school founded by famed rapper Kanye West — but the movement negatively affected his exposure, development and even his passion for the game.

Things turned around once Howard arrived at the Overtime Elite Academy in Atlanta one year ago. His play improved, top college programs once again began taking note and a run of summer dominance on the EYBL circuit, with Pettiford alongside, gave him the look of an up-and-coming prospect.

Though Howard's primary recruiting contact at Auburn always has been assistant coach Ira Bowman, Howard said he really connected with Pearl during the visit last weekend. After hearing Auburn's pitch, which included using him much as it used Isaac Okoro three years ago, Howard clearly had a change of heart.

His plan to consider options into the April signing period was abandoned and now he'll spend the 2024-25 season as a freshman at Auburn.