Auburn's Class of 2025 haul just took another step forward.

Defensive tackle Kalen Edwards committed to Auburn on Monday afternoon after a relatively short dalliance. He made his first visit to campus during the Georgia game back in September and returned for the Iron Bowl.

“It was crazy,” Edwards said. “I never saw anything like it before.”

On Monday, he chose the Tigers.

“It felt like home,” Edwards said. “It feels great to be there.”