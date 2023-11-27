Auburn's Class of 2025 haul just took another step forward.
Defensive tackle Kalen Edwards committed to Auburn on Monday afternoon after a relatively short dalliance. He made his first visit to campus during the Georgia game back in September and returned for the Iron Bowl.
“It was crazy,” Edwards said. “I never saw anything like it before.”
On Monday, he chose the Tigers.
“It felt like home,” Edwards said. “It feels great to be there.”
Edwards primary recruiter was defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett, who played an instrumental part of his choice.
“Ever since the first time I met him it’s just be all love,” Edwards said. “Out of all the d-line coaches I talked to, he stood out.”
Not to mention head coach Hugh Freeze and the vision he has for the program.
“He wants me and he’s happy I chose them,” Edwards said. “I like his attitude and he’s gonna take Auburn to a great place in the near future.”
Auburn now has seven players committed to its Class of 2025 haul, including four-star defensive tackle Malik Autry from Opelika and three-star defensive tackle Jourdin Crawford from Parker High School in Birmingham.