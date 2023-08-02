AUBURN | Jared Smith was there at Big Cat as elite wide receiver Perry Thompson announced his flip from Alabama to Auburn and the ensuing toss of Hugh Freeze in the rec center pool. The Tigers surge in recruiting has definitely made an impact on the 2025 Rivals100 defensive end from Spain Park in Hoover, Ala. “Big Cat went amazing. I saw the commitment from Perry Thompson. That sparked my eye a little bit,” said Smith.

Smith is one of the state of Alabama's top prospects in the '25 class. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

"It speaks volumes, for real, especially for the guys. They’re trying to make Auburn special instead of going where it’s already special.” Smith, 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, is being recruited by defensive coordinator Ron Roberts as a Jack linebacker, which is the primary pass rusher in Auburn’s defense. “He likes my length and overall pass rushing ability,” said Smith, who had 15 sacks as a sophomore. Smith who is ranked as the 39th overall prospect in the ’25 class, is up to 25 offers including Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, Texas, Florida, Florida State, USC and Michigan.