Na'eem Offord had been to Auburn games before, but none like Saturday. That's because after the Tigers dismantled Mercer, he left with more than just a memory of an Auburn win. He left with a scholarship offer. "It felt good," Offord said. "I’m not gonna lie, a majority of my family, everybody I know and grew up around, they went to Auburn, so it’s like, I’m happy."

Na'eem Offord picked up an offer from Auburn this past weekend. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Hailing from Birmingham, Ala., Offord is a 2025 prospect out of Parker High School, listed as an athlete. Auburn is recruiting him as a defensive back and secondary coach Zac Etheridge is leading the charge. "He looks like he can coach me up real well," Offord said of Etheridge. "He looks like he can develop me. I like him. I feel like I can build a good relationship, good bond with him, he’s the right person for that."