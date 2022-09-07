AU offers 2025 DB at Mercer game
Na'eem Offord had been to Auburn games before, but none like Saturday.
That's because after the Tigers dismantled Mercer, he left with more than just a memory of an Auburn win. He left with a scholarship offer.
"It felt good," Offord said. "I’m not gonna lie, a majority of my family, everybody I know and grew up around, they went to Auburn, so it’s like, I’m happy."
Hailing from Birmingham, Ala., Offord is a 2025 prospect out of Parker High School, listed as an athlete. Auburn is recruiting him as a defensive back and secondary coach Zac Etheridge is leading the charge.
"He looks like he can coach me up real well," Offord said of Etheridge. "He looks like he can develop me. I like him. I feel like I can build a good relationship, good bond with him, he’s the right person for that."
Offord was in attendance for the game with his teammate Jeremiah Beaman, a 2024 DE that the Tigers are also pursuing. The two kept an eye on Auburn's Jayson Jones, who trains with Offord and Beaman through Step by Step Training in Birmingham.
"I got here, watched the game. Had to come support Jayson," he said.
The 6-foot-1 sophomore recently picked up offers from Mississippi State, Florida State and Tulane, bringing his total to 10 offers. As his recruitment continues, Auburn is a place he wants to check out more down the road.
"I don’t know when, but I’m gonna most definitely be back," Offord said.