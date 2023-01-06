AU offer 'mind-blowing' for 2024 safety
Christian Peterson had nearly two-dozen offers heading into 2023.
He added his first one of the new year Wednesday, when Auburn reached out and offered the 2024 safety out of Atlanta.
"When I first got the news, I was very excited, I couldn’t believe it," Peterson said about the offer. "It was mind-blowing, but I’m very excited."
Peterson already had a relationship with secondary coach Zac Etheridge, but is expecting that relationship to take the next step now with the offer in hand. He also spoke with defensive backs coach Wesley McGriff.
"They say I fit their system perfectly with my physicality and my versatility when I come down on the box," Peterson said. "Play in space, cover, all that — they love me."
There's another person that's been talking to Peterson about Auburn. His cousin and 2023 signee, Daquayvious Sorey.
"He's been telling me I gotta come up there," Peterson said. "He loves it up there."
The 5-foot-11 safety will get a chance to visit later this month when he attends Auburn's Junior Day.
"I’m looking forward to building a relationship with the coaches, getting that bond, the atmosphere, what’s gonna make me a better person not just on the field but off the field," Peterson said. "Football is gonna end one day so you gotta always have something to look back on."
Originally from Dothan, Ala., he's all too familiar with the rivalry between Alabama and Auburn. The Tigers were one of his favorite programs growing up.
He'll drop a top 10 schools soon, but is still trying to figure out which programs are going to make the cut. One is already figured out.
"[Auburn's] definitely in it," Peterson said.