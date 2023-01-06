"When I first got the news, I was very excited, I couldn’t believe it," Peterson said about the offer. "It was mind-blowing, but I’m very excited."

He added his first one of the new year Wednesday, when Auburn reached out and offered the 2024 safety out of Atlanta.

Peterson already had a relationship with secondary coach Zac Etheridge, but is expecting that relationship to take the next step now with the offer in hand. He also spoke with defensive backs coach Wesley McGriff.

"They say I fit their system perfectly with my physicality and my versatility when I come down on the box," Peterson said. "Play in space, cover, all that — they love me."

There's another person that's been talking to Peterson about Auburn. His cousin and 2023 signee, Daquayvious Sorey.

"He's been telling me I gotta come up there," Peterson said. "He loves it up there."

The 5-foot-11 safety will get a chance to visit later this month when he attends Auburn's Junior Day.

"I’m looking forward to building a relationship with the coaches, getting that bond, the atmosphere, what’s gonna make me a better person not just on the field but off the field," Peterson said. "Football is gonna end one day so you gotta always have something to look back on."