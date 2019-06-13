"Attack, legacy, vision — that’s been his three words from the beginning. Ever since then we’ve been building off that.”

“He came in with a plan,” junior Conor Davis said. “He knew that his first year wasn’t going to be his best year but every year he’s gotten better. He’s continued to keep the same mentality every year.

Attack, legacy, vision — those three words have put Auburn’s program on an upward trajectory that has the brought the Tigers to their first College World Series in 22 years.

AUBURN | Three words have defined Butch Thompson from the start of his tenure as Auburn’s head baseball coach until now. And they’re just as relevant today as they were four years ago.

Auburn’s program has taken a step forward every season under Thompson. In year one, he took over a program in disarray just four months before the start of the season. That team finished with a losing record, but the stage had already been set with the first of a string of strong recruiting classes.

The 2017 team had a 14-win improvement, had a winning record in the SEC for the first time since 2010 and made it to only the second NCAA Regional in the previous seven seasons. The Tigers won the first two games of the Tallahassee Regional only to fall in back-to-back games to FSU including an 8-7 loss in 11 innings of the first matchup.

In 2018, Auburn won 40 games for the first time since 2010, won an NCAA Regional for the first time since 1999 and won a Super Regional game for the first time in program history, coming up just short in its bid to make the College World series with a 3-2 loss to Florida in 11 innings in game three of the Gainesville Super Regional.

This season, Auburn won back-to-back NCAA Regionals and a Super Regional for the first time in program history, and advanced to the College World Series for the fifth time in school history and the first time since 1997.

“Three years in a row Regionals, two Super Regionals and now Omaha — that’s pretty special,” said hitting coach Gabe Gross. “Coach Thompson talks about legacy all the time, that’s a pretty good legacy.”

Gross, who was a freshman on the 1999 team that won a Regional at home before losing at Florida State in the Super Regional, joined the staff in 2018. He was immediately indoctrinated into attack, legacy, vision — and Thompson’s vision was to get this program back to Omaha.

“Even the two years I’ve been here it’s been a constant in practice in meetings — not every day — but, man, it never leaves us,” Gross said. “After big wins, sometimes after tough losses, this program is going there, period. We’re going to get there. It’s something that once you hear it over and over again at some level you’re going to start believing it. And these boys definitely believed it.”

Whether it’s attacking their responsibilities on and off the filed, creating a legacy for future teammates or having a vision for what they can achieve, Auburn’s players have completely bought in to Thompson’s program.

“The type of man he is and the men he’s making us become is just crazy. He’s just accomplished so much, but there’s a lot more to get accomplished,” Davis said.

“I can’t say enough about that guy,” said pitcher Cody Greenhill. “He pushes us everyday, not only on the field but off the field. He’s just challenged us, honestly. Without him none of this would be possible. I don’t even have the words, honestly. I really don’t."

Auburn plays Mississippi State at TD Ameritrade Park in the first round of the College World Series Sunday night at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2.