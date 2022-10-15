Oxford | It was a generationally bad game against the run for Auburn. In their 48-34 loss to Ole Miss, the Tigers allowed the Rebels to run for 448 yards on Saturday making it the most rushing yards Auburn has allowed since at least 1999, the latest the stats go back. The previous high was Arkansas who rushed for 426 yards in 2002.

Owen Pappoe makes a tackle (Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)

For Auburn Coach Bryan Harsin, there was a lot that Ole Miss did schematically that put Auburn on its heels. "They had a few formation adjustments that were good," Harsin said. "I did think there was scheme in there, as far as what they were giving us formationally. There were some different looks that they gave us, but they were running hard. The backs ran hard. The quarterback, him being a threat, I thought, helped their inside zone, as well." This week wasn’t an anomaly as the Tigers allowed 292 rushing yards against Georgia and have allowed 740 over the last two weeks. For linebacker Owen Pappoe, Auburn has some bad habits that have hurt them each week. "Missed fits and missed tackles," Pappoe said. "It's kind of been a bad trend this season. We've got to get it corrected."