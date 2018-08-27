“You don’t just throw an offensive lineman in the grease and pull him out like you do a piece of fried catfish. You’ve got to put him in the oven and bake him a while and then you pull him out. I’ve got to bake him a little bit, but he’s making strides.”

“Calvin Ashley is immensely talented,” said Grimes, the Tigers’ first-year offensive line coach. “We’ve got to continue to develop and grow him. He’s still a young guy.

The redshirt freshman, the top-rated signee in Auburn’s 2017 class, made the move from offensive tackle to guard during fall camp. He’s gotten reps with both the first- and second-team but is expected to begin the season as Mike Horton’s backup at right guard.

Grimes demands his offensive linemen to play with toughness and a bit of an edge. It’s that physical nature that he’s trying to draw out of Ashley.

“Each day we’ve got to take steps to where he needs to be,” Grimes said. “And that’s my job as a coach, is to get that young man on the field. Now, he’s got to help me but we’re working hard to get him on the field because he’s a talented kid.”

A couple of other offensive linemen expected to begin the season as key backups are redshirt freshmen Tashawn Manning and Austin Troxell. Manning moved from defensive tackle to offensive guard in the spring while Troxell had to overcome two major knee injuries in high school.

“Tashawn Manning is another kid that is a talented young man. He’s got size, he’s got twitch, he’s got the ability. But he’s got to improve from an assignment standpoint and a technique standpoint,” Grimes said.

“Austin Troxell is an SEC-caliber player but we’ve got to get him stronger. We’ve got to get him better fundamentally.”

The second-team offensive line is expected to be left tackle Bailey Sharp, left guard Manning, center Nick Brahms, right guard Ashley and right tackle Troxell. Redshirt freshman Brodarious Hamm could make a run for one of the guard spots once he returns from a knee injury.

