No. 25 Auburn is back Saturday afternoon for the opening weekend of conference play.

The Tigers’ last trip to Arkansas two years later resulted in a court storming after then-No. 1 AU fell in overtime.

AUBURN | Auburn last beat Arkansas at Bud Walton Arena in 2020. That team never had the opportunity to reach its potential with the season coming to an abrupt end one month later due to the pandemic.

“I feel like it's a little personal, this game,” said junior center Johni Broome. “I feel like on defense we're going to be a little bit more locked in from that aspect."

The Razorbacks, which have won four of the last five games against AU, enter the game 9-4. Their losses include Memphis, North Carolina and Oklahoma on the road.

Arkansas is 7-1 at home this season.

“Probably not a tougher place to open, just because of the fanbase and the intensity, the noise,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. “Last time we were there, we were No. 1 in the country and got court-stormed. Great venue, great history and tradition. It's a really good team. They play as tough a schedule as there is in the country.

“They're better offensively this year than they were last year, even though they lost a couple first-round draft picks. They're just better. They're quicker in the backcourt, they're faster. They shoot it better. Last year if they had an Achilles' heel, it was their ability to shoot the basketball. That's not the case this year. They're shooting 35 percent from 3 and they make seven of them a game.”

Junior guard Tramon Mark leads UA averaging 17.0 points per game and shooting 43.2 from 3-point range. Senior guard Khalif Battle is averaging 14.3 points and shooting 42.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Washington transfer guard Keyon Menifield Jr. has averaged 15.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists in three games since being grated a waiver by the NCAA.

“They like to get out and run just like us,” said senior wing Chris Moore. “We’ve got to make sure we stop their transition plays. And I feel like our half-court defense is some of the best in the country.”

Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT on ESPN2.