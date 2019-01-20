Ticker
Arizona State grad transfer picks Auburn, likely to play H-back

Jay Jay Wilson will grad transfer to Auburn and is expected to play H-back.
Rick Browner/Associated Press
Ben Wolk • AuburnSports.com
The future of Auburn's H-back position appears to be more clear.

Arizona State grad transfer Jay Jay Wilson has decided Auburn will be his next destination, a source confirmed to AuburnSports.com this evening. Wilson officially visited Auburn over the weekend.

Wilson's time with the Sun Devils showcased his versatility.

He spent most of his freshman season as a special teams contributor. As a sophomore, Wilson served in an tight end hybrid role, which resulted in three touchdowns in nine game. Wilson switched from offense to linebacker as a junior after Arizona State lost one of its defensive starters. He got two sacks and a pick-six in that role and stayed in it in a lesser role in 2018 before announcing his transfer.

Wilson's addition gives another possibility at H-back in 2019. With Chandler Cox's graduation, the H-back position is wide open. John Samuel Shenker has been the most likely candidate to replace Cox, but Wilson's transfer makes him a serious contender — if not the favorite — to start there in the fall.

