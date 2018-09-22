Coming off Saturday’s home defeat to LSU, Auburn’s coaches and players are hoping to follow a similar path to success this season. Only, the road to redemption is much tougher.

“At least we went through it last year and know what it feels like, know what it looks like,” Malzahn said. “But then, you’ve got to flip the switch and you got to take it one game at a time and have tunnel vision. You can’t worry about last week, you can’t worry about the next week, you can’t worry about how good this team’s playing or that team’s playing.

“That’s the simple answer, and that’s easier said than done. A lot of teams can’t do that. That’s our challenge, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

That schedule continues this Saturday against an Arkansas team that lost 44-17 to North Texas at home last weekend and then a fourth-straight home game against Southern Miss next weekend. But it gets much tougher after that starting with a trip to No. 14 Mississippi State Oct. 6 and ending with November trips to No. 2 Georgia and No. 1 Alabama.

In-between Auburn must face Tennessee at home, Ole Miss on the road and Texas A&M at home.

“That’s just kind of the hand we were dealt,” senior linebacker Deshaun Davis said. “We knew coming into the season we had a tough schedule. Of course you hate to drop a game and definitely hate to drop a game at home. We were playing really well at home dating back to last season. We were on a good winning streak, but we fell short Saturday.

“One thing I know about this team is each and every Saturday we’re going to come out and fight. We come out on the short end or the long end, whatever the case may be, we’re going to come out and fight and compete. The games we have on the road I’m not really worried about. We’re still going to be Auburn, we’re still going to play Auburn football and the rest will take care of itself.”

The 9th-ranked Tigers take on the Razorbacks in Jordan-Hare Stadium at 6:30 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.