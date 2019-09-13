Phase 1 for the Auburn Football Performance Center was given the green light at an Auburn Board of Trustees meeting Friday, meaning a search for architectural and constructional management for the complex was approved by the meeting’s attendees.

Auburn athletics director Allen Greene and university associate VP for facilities Dan King head the proposal.

In the official materials report for the meeting, the complex is said to be necessary to “provide key and essential capabilities and resources needed to successfully compete within the Southeastern Conference and with national peer programs.”

The facility will provide space for player conditioning, recovery, sports science, coach meeting rooms, staff offices, equipment storage and team common areas, according to the proposal from Auburn’s Properties and Facilities committee. It is anticipated the facility will be financed by a “combination of gift funds and university general revenue bonds, with the debt service on the bonds being paid for out of athletics department funds.”

Once the complex’s architectural housekeeping is squared away, the committee will present it to the Board for Phase 2 approval.

The next meeting is set for Nov. 22. Materials for that meeting will be due for Board review Oct. 22.

Greene told AuburnSports.com earlier this year that he would not feel comfortable pushing the project across the table to the Board until it had neared at least half of its necessary funding, at the time believed to be around $60 million.

"The Auburn family has responded to our request,” Greene said over the summer. “They understand the importance of what we're asking here.”

At a Board of Trustees meeting June 7, multiple members of the Board and football head coach Gus Malzahn pitched to former university president Steven Leath their stance on the importance of a new, football-only complex.

"Dr. Leath, Board of Trustees, I really appreciate your support for this project," Malzahn said. "It is big not just now, currently, but more importantly for the future and will allow us to continue to have a good chance to compete for championships, so this is really big."