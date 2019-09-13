Auburn's new Football Performance Center officially approved
Auburn’s long-awaited, football-only facility is officially off and running.
Phase 1 for the Auburn Football Performance Center was given the green light at an Auburn Board of Trustees meeting Friday, meaning a search for architectural and constructional management for the complex was approved by the meeting’s attendees.
Auburn athletics director Allen Greene and university associate VP for facilities Dan King head the proposal.
In the official materials report for the meeting, the complex is said to be necessary to “provide key and essential capabilities and resources needed to successfully compete within the Southeastern Conference and with national peer programs.”
The facility will provide space for player conditioning, recovery, sports science, coach meeting rooms, staff offices, equipment storage and team common areas, according to the proposal from Auburn’s Properties and Facilities committee. It is anticipated the facility will be financed by a “combination of gift funds and university general revenue bonds, with the debt service on the bonds being paid for out of athletics department funds.”
Once the complex’s architectural housekeeping is squared away, the committee will present it to the Board for Phase 2 approval.
The next meeting is set for Nov. 22. Materials for that meeting will be due for Board review Oct. 22.
Greene told AuburnSports.com earlier this year that he would not feel comfortable pushing the project across the table to the Board until it had neared at least half of its necessary funding, at the time believed to be around $60 million.
"The Auburn family has responded to our request,” Greene said over the summer. “They understand the importance of what we're asking here.”
At a Board of Trustees meeting June 7, multiple members of the Board and football head coach Gus Malzahn pitched to former university president Steven Leath their stance on the importance of a new, football-only complex.
"Dr. Leath, Board of Trustees, I really appreciate your support for this project," Malzahn said. "It is big not just now, currently, but more importantly for the future and will allow us to continue to have a good chance to compete for championships, so this is really big."
The following Wednesday, former university president Steven Leath announced that a working group would be formed to "provide options and recommendations" for the Board of Trustees and university and athletic leadership to review this fall.
Greene officially proposed the idea for the complex September 2018. However, university leadership has been pushing for such a football-specific space on campus for years, seeing as the team is currently housed in the athletics complex on the corner of South Donahue Drive and Samford Avenue that was built in 1989.
Last fall Auburn completed the Harbert Family Recruiting Center. It cost $28 million and is adjoined to Jordan-Hare Stadium and includes a new locker room, recruiting center, press box and the Tiger Walk Club, an indoor tailgating lounge.
Malzahn and his wife, Kristi, pledged $2 million to the Football Performance Center's general concept in fall 2018.
“Excited that our Board is in favor," Malzahn said over the summer. "They’re putting the work in and putting a group together. Really exciting that the project is moving forward. Really appreciate our president and our Board of Trustees.
“The ball is rolling in the right direction. It’s very exciting.”