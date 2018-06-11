“All these things are barriers or walls or doors we’re trying to knock down. Every day we do this we’re kind of inching toward making that a reality.”

“You don’t know what’s going to happen in one game, but I think there’s enough going on to feel like we feel like anything could be possible,” Thompson said. “To be able to hang with great teams, winning teams, I think at least I would want our people to feel like our fans, our university and above all our players to feel like we belong.

The Tigers have already advanced to a Super Regional for the first time since 1999 and then won their first Super Regional game in school history on Sunday. A win Monday night and Auburn will advance to the College World Series for the first time since 1997.

GAINESVILLE | Butch Thompson would like this Auburn team to knock down one more wall before leaving Gainesville.

Standing in the way is No. 1 overall seed and defending national champion Florida, which beat Auburn 8-2 in game one Saturday before the Tigers bounced back with a dramatic 3-2 walk-off win Sunday.

A winner-take-all game three is set for 7 p.m. CT on ESPN.

“It’s huge, but at the same time it’s just a baseball game,” said second baseman Luke Jarvis, who drove home Sunday’s winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning. “I think if we have that mentality, we’re pretty good when we play loose, when everybody is kind of locked in and having fun out there playing baseball.

“It’s definitely a big moment, especially for this program, and everybody has worked so hard for it. If we’re able to keep that same mindset where it’s just baseball then we should be good.”

The Gators were in a similar situation last season, beating Wake Forest 2-1 in the opener of the 2017 Gainesville Super Regional before losing game two 8-6. They won game three 3-0 to advance to the CWS where they went on to win their first-ever national championship.

Florida certainly has the experience edge but Thompson is hoping to counter that with an offense that’s poised to break loose. Auburn rolled through the Raleigh Regional last week totaling 50 hits and out-scoring three opponents 40-12.

But in the first two games at McKethan Stadium, the Tigers have managed just 12 hits and five runs.

“I don’t think we’ve played our best offensive game yet,” Thompson said. “I don’t think we’ve busted out the way I think we’re capable of and have had the potential to do recently, so that would be exciting for me if we came back out and played the kind of offense that I know we haven’t played in these two games.

“I thought I saw some heightened focus these last couple innings that excited me for tomorrow.”

