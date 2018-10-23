AUBURN — When Anthony Schwartz stepped on campus in August, the odds of him making an instant impact as a freshman seemed slim — even to him.

Everyone knew he was fast. But the lazy questions of whether he a track star more than a football player were sure to surface. On top of that, his summer track schedule prevented him from arriving on campus as an early enrollee, or even as early as most of the other May arrivals in the 2018 class.

Even Schwartz didn't expect many snaps as a freshman.

"I’ve surprised myself a little bit, coming in and being able to adjust quickly and being able to help the team as much as I have been. I feel like that’s been very surprising to me," Schwartz said Tuesday. "Honestly, being a freshman, I didn’t think I would see the field a lot. I thought I would just be special teams, like most people are across the country."

Inside the Auburn program, however, a plan was brewing to use Schwartz's explosive speed.

Most players talk about the speed-of-the-game adjustment from high school to college. Schwartz does too, but his adjustment period took place much quicker than most, which shouldn't come as much of a surprise for someone who has been clocked running a 10.07-second 100-meter dash.

The Tigers eased Schwartz into the offense from his first day on campus.

"But I came in and they put me in the game plan pretty much as soon as I stepped on the field, as soon as I stepped on campus," Schwartz said, "and I was very excited and I’m very happy with what I’m doing right now."

His role has grown gradually as the season has progressed.

Schwartz saw an uptick in usage against early in the season against Alabama State, his two-touchdown performance. He transitioned from the jet-sweep-only role to a go-to target for Jarrett Stidham as SEC play progressed. Schwartz's role took a major spike against Ole Miss when he played 53 snaps, the most he'd played all year by almost 25 snaps.

The track sensation has proven his offers more than just a straight-line skill set.

"You’re talking about a guy that’s not playing like a freshman, making big plays, and not just when you hand him the football but just the route he ran and turned upfield and broke a tackle, and of course he’s super fast," Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said.

For Schwartz, his confidence level took a turn early in the SEC slate.

He caught both of his two targets against LSU, including a 28-yarder with 15 yards after catch. Even though his lone carry in that game went for negative yards, Schwartz realized — despite the limited offseason at Auburn — he was ready to step in to make the types of plays he has made in the games that followed.

"I’d probably say the LSU game, because it’s a big game, big conference game. Usually, freshmen don’t play the big conference games. I got in there on the second drive of the game and I was in for a lot of series, so I’m thinking maybe I’ll have a big role this year. Whatever I can do, obviously, to help the team, I’ll do it," Schwartz said. "I’ve always kind of worked hard in practice and made sure the coaches knew what I could do, just in case anything happens. After that LSU game, I still worked hard, but I started working even harder, studying even harder, so I know what to do just in case the coaches need me to do anything to do anything they want me to. I’ll do it."