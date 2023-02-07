"That's hard to overcome. That's certainly hard to overcome," AU coach Bruce Pearl told the Auburn Network. "But we've got to play better defense. We've got to defend without fouling."

The Aggies made 31 of 39 free throws while the Tigers were just 9 of 14.

Texas A&M held on for a 83-78 win Tuesday night at Reed Arena due in large part to a plus-25 discrepancy in free throw attempts.

Auburn, which falls to 17-7 overall and 7-4 in the SEC, has lost four of its last five games. Three of those losses have been by five points or less.

"I'm very disappointed because we played well enough to win," said Pearl. "That's a very disappointed locker room."

In a back-and-forth game that included 17 lead changes, Auburn made just 1 of 6 shots over the final 3:40 as the Aggies finished on a 9-4 run.

"We needed some stops down at the end," said Pearl. "We just couldn't get stops at the end and that was an issue."

Wendell Green led AU with 20 points and six assists. Johni Broome added 18 points and 10 rebounds, his 8th double-double of the season, before fouling out with 18 seconds left.

"He does so much for us and I've got so much confidence in Wendell," said Pearl. "He's one of the best small guard in the entire country. He is an incredible competitor and makes plays on both ends of the floor."

Jaylin Williams and Allen Flanigan had 12 points apiece.

Auburn used a 20-3 run to take a 12-point lead midway through the first half before Texas A&M closed out the half on a 12-2 run to lead 37-34 at the break. TAMU attempted 12 free throws in the first half while AU had one.

Auburn hosts No. 3 Alabama Saturday at 1 p.m. CT on ESPN. ESPN’s College Gameday pregame show will be hosted live from Neville Arena.