AUBURN | Auburn came up just short once again. No. 3 Alabama was able to pull away late to beat the Tigers 77-69 Saturday afternoon at Neville Arena. “We put ourself in position, again, to win the game,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. "Just didn’t make shots at times. That’s part of it. And I thought the last six minutes or so, our defense in the second half wasn’t as good as it was in the first half.”

Green had another strong game for the Tigers. (Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

Auburn falls to 17-8 overall and 7-5 in the SEC with a fifth loss in the last six games, four of which were by eight points or less. The Tigers made just 1 of their last 10 shots while the Tide had a 16-5 run over the last six minutes to remain undefeated in conference play. UA held a 44-20 edge in points in the paint including 12 layups and eight dunks. AU held the SEC's top 3-point shooting team to 6 of 21 from beyond the arc. “I thought we could have made more plays defensively,” said Pearl. We obviously chose to not come off shooters and make them beat us from two, and they did. They got downhill and attacked our close-outs. But it we’d come off, they’d be banging 3’s and the margin would be more than what it is. “You sort of pick your poison a little bit.”