“He feels like he let his teammates down,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “I thought he was pretty broken this weekend. Not to go into too much, but these guys are human and I think he knows what he means to the ball club.

Auburn’s ace starter experienced discomfort in his throwing shoulder after a second rehab throwing session this week and won’t be available for the rest of the regular season.

“I think you have to continue to realize how much these guys love to play the game. The frustration of trying to work with this since opening day has been hard on him.”

Gonzalez hasn’t pitched since throwing five shutout innings against Indiana Feb. 18. After experiencing soreness in his shoulder/back area, he sat out a couple of weeks before beginning a rehab throwing program.

After another setback, he took off three weeks and began to throw again a couple of weeks ago, but the pain and discomfort returned and he’s being shutdown for the final four weeks of the regular season.

“It’s the last 10 percent. It was an exact carbon copy of ramping him up the first time, trying to get him ready, and then doing it a second time,” said Thompson.

“The first time, I think he was frustrated. The second time, I think he was broken from a spirit standpoint.”

Gonzalez, a junior, projects as a MLB Draft selection this summer.

“There’s nothing more that I’d want to see than Joseph Gonzalez to get back and do all the great work and being a part,” said Thompson. “It makes our program better and makes our team better. But a lot of focus and care of the next steps for him is where we’ve shifted to.

“To go rally and get behind him and try to do everything we can to in time get him restored fully and make sure his heart is in a good place. All the pressure he may have been feeling from people wanting him to get back was really out of respect because they know he’s such a good pitcher.”

Auburn plays at No. 2 South Carolina this weekend beginning Friday night at 6 p.m. CT.