AuburnSports - Another one-run loss

Leggett moved to third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch by Carson Skipper to give No. 4 Mississippi State a 6-5 win in the opening game of the series.

Tanner Leggett hit a pop up to the right side of the infield that neither first baseman Tyler Miller or second baseman Brody Moore could locate, allowing it to fall in for a double with one out in the eighth inning.

The Tigers fall to 12-14 overall and 1-9 in the SEC with eight of nine conference losses by two runs or less including six by one run.

“Another tough game where we battled to the end. Tonight we came from behind and tied the ballgame and then pretty unfortunate how we wound up giving up the winning run to Mississippi State tonight,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “Tyler didn’t see it. Brody thought he was camped underneath the ball.”

Auburn committed two errors that led to two unearned runs. Catcher Ryan Dyal was charged with one in the second inning when his throw to second on a sacrifice bunt attempt was late allowing both runners to reach safely. Four batters later, the opening run came home on a two-out, bases-loaded walk.

The leadoff hitter in the fifth inning reached on a throwing error by starting pitcher Cody Greenhill and scored on a home run by Tanner Allen. Kamren James followed with another home run as the Bulldogs took a 4-2 lead and answered the two runs AU scored in the fourth.

MSU stretched the lead to 5-2 in the seventh as relief pitcher Richard Fitts was greeted with back-to-back doubles.

The Tigers struck for three runs with two outs in the seventh to tie the game 5-5. With the bases loaded, Tyler Miller singled home two and then an errant throw by MSU shortstop Lane Forsythe allowed the tying run to come home.

Landon Sims came in to strike out four of the six batters he faced in the eighth and ninth to earn his third save of the season.

Greenhill allowed four runs, two earned, on five hits in 6.0 innings. He struck out five and issued two walks on a career-high 95 pitches. Fitts allowed a run on two hits in 1.0 innings and Skipper (0-1) took the loss allowing a run on one hit in 2.0 innings.

Auburn scored two runs in the fourth on solo home runs by Rankin Woley and Bryson Ware. Ryan Bliss had two of AU’s seven hits.

The series continues Saturday at 2 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+ and concludes Sunday at 2 p.m. Friday on SEC Network.