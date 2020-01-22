“They’re all tough but South Carolina, they don’t let you run your stuff,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “They deny everything one pass away. They’re very physical. They commit more fouls than anybody else in the league. Teams go to the line more than anybody else in the league. But the trade-off is they turn you over more than anybody else in the league. They’re very, very disruptive to play against. So, historically, that’s obviously been a challenge for us.”

The bad? The Tigers will have to get their offense sorted out against one of the SEC’s toughest teams led by a coach that prides himself on pressure defense.

AUBURN | Coming off two consecutive road losses, No. 16 Auburn is back in the friendly confines of Auburn Arena Wednesday night. That’s the good news.

The Gamecocks have been one of the SEC’s stingiest teams under Frank Martin and that certainly holds true this season. South Carolina is third in the SEC in field goal percentage defense, third in steals and second in turnover margin.

South Carolina is coming off of back-to-back wins over No. 10 Kentucky and at Texas A&M.

“They’ve got three Quadrant 1 wins and only Kentucky has gotten more in our league. So they’re capable of beating anybody,” Pearl said. “Right now they’re shooting the ball really well from 3. They’re playing faster than what Frank’s teams have played traditionally. And as you know they always play very hard and they play very physical, so it’ll be a good matchup.”

Sophomore guard AJ Lawson leads USC averaging 13.8 points including a team-high 30 made 3-pointers. Senior forward Maik Kotsar is averaging 9.8 points, a team-high 6.4 rebounds and is eighth in the SEC with 1.6 steals per game.

After starting the season 15-0 and 3-0 in the conference, Auburn lost at Alabama and at Florida last week by a combined 41 points. The Tigers shot just 28.8 percent from the floor and 21.6 percent from 3-point range in the two games combined.

“It's harder to win on the road, especially in the SEC,” sophomore guard Jamal Johnson said. “We come back and we're playing in front of the best fans in the country. Get us riled up again, fix some things up and we'll be good.”

Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on ESPNU.