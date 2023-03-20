Another great visit for Bama commit
AUBURN | Auburn is certainly making a strong push for Ryan Williams.
The nation’s No. 1 wide receiver and No. 5 overall prospect in the 2025 class committed to Alabama last October, but the Tigers’ new staff has made him a priority.
“Another great visit. I really enjoyed myself today. I’m pretty sure my family enjoyed theirselves today too,” said Williams.
“Definitely the brotherhood here, and practice was exciting. The receivers made a lot of great plays and it was just an overall great day.”
Williams, whose father was a defensive back at Auburn under Tommy Tuberville, wasn’t considering AU under the previous staff, but that’s changed since Hugh Freeze was hired in November and wide receiver coach Marcus Davis was added a month later.
“It’s completely different. I enjoy myself when I come here,” he said. “They definitely are making an impact.”
Williams already has plans to return to Auburn next Monday and for the spring game April 8. He’s also planning trips to Alabama Friday and Georgia within the next couple of games.
“Those are the only three schools that I’m talking to,” said Williams.
Davis, a former AU wide receiver, has worked hard to build a close connection with Williams.
“Great guy,” said Williams. “He likes to break down his receivers. He’s really good at breaking them down and making them better on the little things. Because once I get here, it’s not about the big things because I’m already a football player.
“It’s more the little things like looking it all the way in and getting out of my routes fast and creating separation because that’s what you need to be better at the next level.”
Williams feels similarly about Freeze.
“I enjoy talking to him. I like his coaching style because he’s into it. I really enjoy him building a relationship with me,” said Williams.
Williams led Saraland (Ala.) High to the Class 6A state championship as a sophomore catching 80 passes for 1,641 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also had 57 carries for 700 yards and 15 touchdowns.