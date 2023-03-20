AUBURN | Auburn is certainly making a strong push for Ryan Williams. The nation’s No. 1 wide receiver and No. 5 overall prospect in the 2025 class committed to Alabama last October, but the Tigers’ new staff has made him a priority. “Another great visit. I really enjoyed myself today. I’m pretty sure my family enjoyed theirselves today too,” said Williams.

Williams continues to visit Auburn. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

“Definitely the brotherhood here, and practice was exciting. The receivers made a lot of great plays and it was just an overall great day.” Williams, whose father was a defensive back at Auburn under Tommy Tuberville, wasn’t considering AU under the previous staff, but that’s changed since Hugh Freeze was hired in November and wide receiver coach Marcus Davis was added a month later. “It’s completely different. I enjoy myself when I come here,” he said. “They definitely are making an impact.” Williams already has plans to return to Auburn next Monday and for the spring game April 8. He’s also planning trips to Alabama Friday and Georgia within the next couple of games. “Those are the only three schools that I’m talking to,” said Williams.