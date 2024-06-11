Another 'great experience' for Rivals250 DE
Among the many participants of Auburn's Elite Camp, there were a few that stood out the most.
One of which is a big Auburn target in the 2026 class.
Four-star defensive end Hezekiah Harris was back in Auburn Sunday, getting some work in under defensive tackles coach Vontrell King-Williams.
"Great experience," Harris said. "He’s gonna coach you hard, he’s gonna tell you the right stuff. He’s a great coach."
Was there anything specific that Harris learned from King-Williams?
"Don’t be so wild when I’m working my moves and stuff," Harris said.
The 6-foot-5 defensive end who plays for Jemison High School in Huntsville, holds over 20 offers and Auburn was one of the first to offer. His favorite part about visiting the Plains is the environment and the coaches on staff.
While he was on campus Sunday, he got a chance to speak with head coach Hugh Freeze.
"He’s a good coach," Harris said. "Just telling me to stay focused and stuff."
Harris noted that he feels like he could be getting close to a decision, with Auburn, Georgia, LSU and Clemson sticking out to him the most right now. He plans to visit those schools soon, plus Ohio State.