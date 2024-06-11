Among the many participants of Auburn's Elite Camp, there were a few that stood out the most.

One of which is a big Auburn target in the 2026 class.

Four-star defensive end Hezekiah Harris was back in Auburn Sunday, getting some work in under defensive tackles coach Vontrell King-Williams.

"Great experience," Harris said. "He’s gonna coach you hard, he’s gonna tell you the right stuff. He’s a great coach."