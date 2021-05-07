AuburnSports - Another frustrating loss

Jordan Thompson put the game out of reach with a two-run home run in the ninth as LSU beat Auburn 9-6 to take the first two games of the series at Plainsman Park.

With the game tied 6-6 in the eighth, LSU scored the winning run on a passed ball. With a chance to tie the game in the bottom of the inning, a would-be RBI-single by Rankin Woley bounced off the foot of pitcher Devin Fontenot right to the second baseman, who threw Woley out at first.

Auburn falls to 19-23 overall and 5-18 in the SEC.

“I don’t have a lot to illustrate that I haven’t done time and time and time again,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “You know, 5-3 headed to the seventh, 6-6 headed to the eighth and eventually lost by three. We keep trying to make adjustments to get the guys that have pitched the best recently in a ballgame, and we did that again.”

Auburn was 2 of 17 with runners on base and 1-11 with runners in scoring position. AU, which lost 8-3 Thursday night, is 3 of 31 with runners on base and 2 of 20 with RISP in two games.

LSU scored two in the first but Auburn struck back quickly with solo home runs by Tyler Miller and Steven Williams in the bottom of the inning. AU took a 3-2 lead in the third on a solo home run by Ryan Bliss.

LSU tied in up in the fifth before Ryan Dyal hit a two-out, two-run home run in the sixth to give AU a 5-3 lead. LSU, however, answered with three runs in the seventh to take a 6-5 lead before Cam Hill tied it back up with an RBI single in the bottom of the inning.

Auburn used seven pitchers after using five Thursday night. Starter Trace Bright allowed two runs, one earned in 1.1 innings. Blake Burkhalter threw 0.2 shutout innings, Joseph Gonzalez allowed one run in 3.1 innings and Will Morrison three runs in 1.1 innings.

Peyton Glavine (1-2) took the loss allowing one unearned run in 0.1 innings. Cody Greenhill gave up two runs in 1.2 innings while Brooks Fuller got the final out of the ninth.

Hill was 3 of 5 at the plate while Bliss and Miller had two hits apiece.

The series concludes Saturday at 2 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.