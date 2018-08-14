AUBURN | After enrolling in January, Christian Tutt was a standout at cornerback this spring and could be Auburn’s punt returner. Now, a second true freshman corner is making a push for playing time. Roger McCreary, who enrolled this summer out of Williamson in Mobile, Ala., was a standout during Thursday’s opening scrimmage of preseason drills.

McCreary (17) assists on a tackle during Thursday's scrimmage. Todd Van Emst/Auburn athletics

“He made a lot of plays today. He made a lot of big open field tackles,” said senior linebacker Deshaun Davis following the 100-play scrimmage. “He’s still picking up on the playbook, he’s still learning the playbook, but what I like seeing from him is that he’s actually up there with the coaches. “When we’re not having meetings, we’re on lunch right now, he’ll usually get his lunch and eat his food and then he’s talking to a GA or he wants to get an extra film in with the players to see what he should do on this play. He wants to know all of the adjustments. He’s trying to become a student of the game.” McCreary, who was a star on both sides of the ball in high school, has also caught the eye of defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, who listed him as one of a handful of freshmen standouts on defense. “He’s a lot like Noah (Igbinoghene) in that he can run, he understands it, and he’s a physical guy,” Steele said. “I mean, of course, he played every position on the field in high school. When you can run like that and be an edge player still who has some physicality to you, that helps. Long arms. Long arms.”