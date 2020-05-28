AuburnSports - Another former Pearl player joins his staff

Pearl revealed Thursday during Auburn's AMBUSH at Home live stream that former Wisconsin-Milwaukee guard Clay Tucker will be a grad assistant with Auburn this year. Pearl also confirmed that one of the best players of his Auburn tenure, guard KT Harrell, will be the other graduate assistant.

Another one of Bruce Pearl's former players is joining his Auburn staff this coming season.

Tucker played for Pearl for three years (2001-03) during Pearl's second head-coaching gig of his career at Milwaukee, starting 85 games. Tucker was first team All-Horizon League and led the Panthers in scoring during their first NCAA tournament appearance in program history in 2003.

He graduated as Milwaukee's leading scorer in program history.

Tucker's professional career spanned 16 years — from stints with American minor league teams, to NBA D League teams, to two seasons in the NBA Summer League with the Cavaliers and Pistons, to international opportunities with clubs in Argentina, Turkey and Spain, among others.

“Some guys like the security of staying in the same place. I love the travel and experiencing different cultures," Tucker told The Lima News in 2017.

In 2010, Tucker was named to the American Basketball Association's All-Decade team, despite playing just one season in the organization with the Utah Snowbears in 2004-05, when he was the team's leading scorer.