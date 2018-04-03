“He had a really good day last Saturday, too. So kicking game, I'm feeling good about at this point.”

“He made it from 62, and it would’ve been good probably from 70,” Malzahn said.

Anders Carlson has been one of the standouts of Auburn’s spring practice, earning praise from head coach Gus Malzahn after nailing a 62-yard field goal during a situational scrimmage Saturday.

AUBURN | Daniel Carlson broke just about every Auburn kicking record over the past four years. His younger brother will have an opportunity to break all those records over the next four years.

The younger Carlson, who redshirted last fall, won’t hesitate if he’s asked to make a 60-yard or longer field goal during a game this fall. Daniel’s career-long was 56 yards in the 2015 opener against Louisville.

“Yeah, distance-wise I feel 62 is not anything if there’s no wind,” Anders said. “But it’s all about accuracy. In the game, you get an extra five yards because of the adrenaline and whatever. But I feel confident.”

One of the most important tasks for Anders this spring is to get a lot of practice and build chemistry working together with his holder Ian Shannon and snapper Bill Taylor.

“You know, coming together as a unit,” Anders said. “We’ve got—my long snapper is my roommate, so we know each other pretty well, and we’ve got a holder, so we’ve just got to get repetition, get comfortable with each other. So when we’re not doing so well, we can gather up and regroup and recover from that.”

After struggling last season with kick and punt coverage, Malzahn has made it a priority this spring. The Tigers have done live special teams throughout spring drills including both scrimmages.

“The emphasis this year is really we've got to get better in the coverage units and that's the reason we're doing quite a bit more live than we have been in the past. I think that has been a really good thing for us,” Malzahn said.

The A-Day game is set for 3 p.m. CT at Jordan-Hare Stadium. It will be televised on SEC Network.