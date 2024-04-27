LSU clinches the series and will go for the sweep Sunday afternoon. Auburn falls to 20-22 overall and 2-18 in the SEC with its 10th consecutive conference loss.

LSU beat the visiting Tigers 3-2 on a walk-off RBI-single in the bottom of the ninth Saturday night at Alex Box Stadium.

AUBURN | It was another tough night at the plate and another disappointing finish for Auburn.

AU had just three singles and was 0 of 14 with runners in scoring position. AU has just five singles in the series and has just two extra-base hits in its last five league games.

“Just got to come back out here tomorrow and try not to make excuses and have better at-bats,” AU coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network. “I think that’s five hits in two games. Just haven’t had enough good at-bats.”

Conner McBride (3-3) took the loss allowing a run on three hits in the ninth.

AU starter Tanner Bauman allowed two runs on five hits in 4.1 innings. He struck out five and issued two walks on 80 pitches.

Christian Herberholz got the final two outs in the fifth before turning it over to Cam Tilly, who had the best outing of his career.

The freshman struck out a career-high seven in 3.0 scoreless innings to keep the game tied going into the bottom of the ninth.

“Tilly pitched Tuesday but he had such a good look pitching behind (Chase) Allsup that you wanted to get him back out there,” said Thompson. “Three innings … seven strikeouts — I see absolute growth in him.”

Auburn got on board with an RBI-groundout by Chris Stanfield in the third. LSU answered with back-to-back solo home runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 2-1 lead

The Tigers tied it in the fourth as Christian Hall scored from third base on a wild pitch.

The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.