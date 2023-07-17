Commissioner Greg Sankey opened SEC Media Days with a short review of the conference's past year. He then took questions.

Here is a synopsis:

• Sankey and his wife says they just became grandparents last week. He accepts kudos.

• He says Nashville is "a good intersection of football for (the SEC)" noting that Vanderbilt opens the SEC season at home against Hawai'i.

• (He's namedropping basically anyone and everyone associated with sports in Nashville and even the Tennessee D.O.T.)

• He promotes a new program on the SEC Network coming up this week that centers on Roy Kramer's role in the SEC taking control of college football. He's a very important figure and one that a lot of younger SEC folks don't know or don't remember. I'll be watching.

• He laments the school shooting in Nashville back in March. "We know that day, March 22, could have been worse." Sankey then introduces five members of the Nashville Metro PD, who were part of that response team. The crowd of reporters justly cheers these heroes.

• He notes that the SEC also has lost athletes, coaches, assistant coaches, campus leaders. He says they are all missed.

• Sankey takes time to note that he isn't wearing a tie today in deference to MSU football Mike Leach, who passed away in December. (Leach was famously anti-tie.) "We will miss Mike, but he will not be forgotten."

• Sankey lists the league's athletic accomplishments from the past year. Talks about having No. 1 picks in NFL Draft, WNBA Draft and MLB Draft plus top two college players in the NBA draft. Had 88 players on NFL rosters on Opening Day 2022 including at least three from each program.

• The SEC led the nation in average attendance in baseball for the 27th consecutive season. SEC also led in softball, women's basketball and gymnastics, too.

• Reminds us that the SEC is entering its final season as a 14-team football conference. "The season ahead will be our last with two divisions, East and West."

• The 2024 Media Days event will be held in Dallas.

• "We're going to honor our CBS friends ... as that relationship enters its final season."

• He commends Bill Hancock for his role leading the BCS and College Football playoff. "I want to say in front of all, thank you, Bill, for all your work and leadership." Smattering of applause ensues.

• "We have important work ahead that requires a new level of collaboration," he says of adding Oklahoma and Texas.

• On NIL: "In many ways, it's a been a net positive for young people. There are stories ... of promises made and not fulfilled. Of empty commitments. Our student-athletes deserve something better than a race to the bottom at the state legislature level."

• He then laments a "fully unregulated" market that doesn't include "protections many of us would expect to be normal."

• "If states will not enforce these reasonable policies ... then congressional action is then the only way to provide a national, uniform standard for name-image-likeness."

• "Our student-athletes continue to ask for uniformity."

• "Student-athletes ask for our help in guiding them through these challenges. They want protections for themselves and their teammates and they want opportunity for their international teammates that are consistent across the country."

• He says he hasn't met an informed athlete who wants to be an employee.

• "The reality is that only congress can fully address the challenges facing college athletes. The NCAA cannot fix these issues. The courts cannot resolve all of these issues. The states cannot resolve all of these issues ... nor can the conferences."

• He continues to hammer this point that congress must get involved. "We seek the empowerment of college athletes while also protecting them from bad actors."

• "Let's not kid ourselves into thinking this is the best we can do for our student-athletes."

• Now he's headed for sports gambling. This is an issue because Alabama's baseball coach got caught. "We continue to hear more and more from our coaches and student-athletes about the increasing level of abusive and threatening behavior online often directed at them after someone involved in gambling activity ends up on the wrong side of a score or a game's outcome. The problem can be even worse for game officials."

• He says states involved in legalized sports gambling have a responsibility to protect folks from this kind of abuse.

• Now he's finds an optimistic tone. "I'm convinced that the best days of the Southeastern Conference still remain ahead."