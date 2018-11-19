AUBURN — Through 10 games, Anders Carlson's stats told a clear story.

He had only made 12 of his 22 field-goal attempts on the season, roughly 55 percent as a redshirt freshman. But those 22 tries require proper dissection. From inside 50 yards, Carlson was 11-of-14. He had been perfect on point-after attempts and from inside 30.

His issues came from 50-plus, where he'd only made 1 of 8 through Auburn's first 10 games. Carlson's only make from that distance took place in the season-opener against Washington.

That kind of productivity from long range prompted midseason commentary like this from Carlson's head coach.

"I don’t know if Anders is struggling a little bit. I know we’re asking him to kick a lot of 50-yard-plus field goals," Gus Malzahn said. "I think he’s an excellent kicker. I think you’ll see that the rest of the season, him being consistent. We’ve just got to put him in position to be a little bit more successful."

Carlson had a five-game stretch from LSU to Tennessee that all included at least one miss from 50-plus. He was 0-for-6 in that run.

After zero chances against Texas A&M and Georgia, Carlson ended the slump against Liberty.

Carlson made all seven kicks he tried against Liberty — four extra points and three field goals. Two of those field goals came from 40-plus. He's only made 3 of his 12 attempts beyond 40 this season.

His first: a career-tying 53-yarder to break the 50-plus streak. Carlson knocked home a 49-yard try later in the game.

"I was going through a little tough struggle there. To finally put that through is nice," Carlson said. "I think it comes through experience and not getting too excited, just slowing down your mind and your body and knowing what you do and do it well."

Carlson wasn't the only Auburn kicker — or member of his own family — to find some redemption last weekend.

Former Auburn standout and Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey came off a four-miss outing a week ago to boot home all three of his attempts on Sunday Night Football, including the game-sealing 48-yard make. Likewise, Anders' older brother Daniel Carlson made his last-second, game-winning kick for the Oakland Raider. It was a nice comeback story for the former Minnesota Vikings kicker who was cut earlier this season.

"I mean, that's just kinda kicking," Anders Carlson said. "Sometimes it goes your way, and sometimes it doesn't. You've just gotta keep working at what you do."