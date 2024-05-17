Here's a quick analysis of the Tigers' SEC opponents as they try to bring home their third conference title in less than a decade.

Texas and Oklahoma become official members on July 1, and with that, the basketball schedule looks somewhat different from the past. There are some tough road trips (Alabama, Kentucky, and Texas come to mind), while the Tigers get a break by facing some top-25 teams just once.

Only three home-and-away series

With the addition of the Longhorns and Sooners to the SEC, the Tigers will face only Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss twice. While the Rebels and Bulldogs should be improved, that is a pretty manageable home-and-away series for Pearl's squad. The two battles against the Crimson Tide (and welcoming Aden Holloway back to the Jungle) will be must-watch television.

Tennessee only once

Pearl and the Tigers won't have to travel to Knoxville to play the Volunteers; instead, they will host Rick Barnes' squad in Neville Arena. The Volunteers are expected to be a top-25 team this upcoming season, so avoiding playing them twice is a massive bump to Auburn's schedule.

Welcome back to The Jungle, Sooners

Oklahoma and head coach Porter Moser are no strangers to Neville Arena, playing the Tigers there in 2022 as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Sooners were handed an 86-68 loss, but this time, it will be conference foes going against each other.

Will the Rupp Curse end?

The last time Auburn played in Lexington, the Tigers were getting blown out by approximately a million points, and Dylan Cardwell decided (amusedly to some, not so much to others) to celebrate a dunk in the waning seconds.

But for one of the few times in this series, Pearl and the Tigers might have the better roster. It's been since 1987 that Auburn has walked out of Rupp with a win. This is another chance to break that streak.

Keep It Weird, Austin

The Tigers and Longhorns have met only once on the hardwood, all the way back in 1911. A lot has changed in the game since that time, and the Tigers will travel to Texas' capital to take on Rodney Terry's team. Texas has made the tournament in back-to-back seasons, including a run to the Elite Eight in 2023.