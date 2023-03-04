AUBURN | Ike Irish's hot start continued Saturday night. The Auburn freshman bounced a bases-loaded single up the middle in the ninth inning to give the 13th-ranked Tigers a 12-11 walk-off win over Lipscomb at Plainsman Park. "When Ike gets up with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth and with the game on the line, I felt pretty comfortable that he would put something in play to score a run,” said senior Bryson Ware, who hit a 2-run home run in the eighth to tie the game.

Irish delivers the game-winning hit. (Jamie Holt/Auburn athletics)

Irish finished 3 of 4 with two doubles, three runs scored and three RBI. He is batting a team-high .575 on the season. “I was thinking, ‘the bigger the moment, the softer and smaller I swing.’ I just thought ‘I’ve got to put a ball in play here and good things happen.’ I think you saw that,” said Irish. “Credit to Bryson. We wouldn’t be in that spot if he doesn’t hit that two-run blast. “Big hits by all of our team today. Go down the line one through nine and we all contributed to that moment. It’s not much that I did. We all did our jobs tonight.” Auburn had 17 hits including eight doubles while Lipscomb had 16 hits including four home runs. Both teams scored eight runs with two outs. Trailing 1-0, AU scored seven runs with two outs and nobody on in the second. Lipscomb struck for three in the third and four in the sixth to take a 10-8 lead. AU added a run in the sixth but LU answered with a run in the eighth to go up 11-9.