An Irish walk-off
AUBURN | Ike Irish's hot start continued Saturday night.
The Auburn freshman bounced a bases-loaded single up the middle in the ninth inning to give the 13th-ranked Tigers a 12-11 walk-off win over Lipscomb at Plainsman Park.
"When Ike gets up with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth and with the game on the line, I felt pretty comfortable that he would put something in play to score a run,” said senior Bryson Ware, who hit a 2-run home run in the eighth to tie the game.
Irish finished 3 of 4 with two doubles, three runs scored and three RBI. He is batting a team-high .575 on the season.
“I was thinking, ‘the bigger the moment, the softer and smaller I swing.’ I just thought ‘I’ve got to put a ball in play here and good things happen.’ I think you saw that,” said Irish. “Credit to Bryson. We wouldn’t be in that spot if he doesn’t hit that two-run blast.
“Big hits by all of our team today. Go down the line one through nine and we all contributed to that moment. It’s not much that I did. We all did our jobs tonight.”
Auburn had 17 hits including eight doubles while Lipscomb had 16 hits including four home runs. Both teams scored eight runs with two outs.
Trailing 1-0, AU scored seven runs with two outs and nobody on in the second. Lipscomb struck for three in the third and four in the sixth to take a 10-8 lead. AU added a run in the sixth but LU answered with a run in the eighth to go up 11-9.
Auburn’s pitching staff settled down once Nate LaRue came in at catcher in the fifth. LU scored 10 runs on 12 hits in the first four innings and just one run on four hits in the final five innings.
“We just keep playing. With all that going on and all those hard-hit balls, for us to stay clean defensively and absolutely hang in there,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “We brought LaRue back in the ball game. I thought we gave our plate away. They scored six runs with two outs and just a ton of cripple pitches.
“That’s my biggest concern. We got to apply a little faith with that to figure out where to we go. I think the guys are better than they’re performing.”
AU starter Christian Herberholz allowed four runs on six hits and Konner Copeland followed allowing four runs on four hits.
Chase Isbell held LU to two runs on four hits in 3.1 innings with a career-high seven strikeouts, and Will Cannon (1-0) earned the win allowing one run on two hits over the final 2.0 innings.
Ware finished 3 of 5 with three RBI and his eighth home run of the season. Cole Foster was 3 of 5 with two runs scored and one RBI, Justin Kirby 2 of 6 with two RBI, Chris Stanfield 2 of 5 with one RBI, Caden Green 2 of 4 and Ryan Dyal 1 of 2 with one RBI.
Cooper McMurray left the game in the fourth after turning his ankle covering first base. X-rays were negative but the Kansas transfer was in a boot after the game.
Auburn, which improves to 8-1-1 on the season, will go for the sweep Sunday at 1 p.m. CT on SECN+.