A few years later, Drew Nelson is set to start is his first-career game for the Tigers against Indiana in Sunday’s series finale.

That’s certainly how Butch Thompson saw it when former Auburn coach Hal Baird told him about a left-handed pitcher from an AISA school in Troy, Ala.

AUBURN | You’d have to give the recommendation and the comp a AAA rating.

“Hal Baird saw him pitch and gave me a Hayden Gliemmo reference and that's about all we needed,” said Thompson, who began his 8th year as AU’s coach this weekend.

“He was dead on right.”

Gliemmo was a two-way star at AU from 1998-01, going 37-12 in 63 career starts and batting .310 with 25 doubles in 203 games played.

Nelson was a two-way star at Pike Liberal Arts hitting .463 with six homers and 42 RBI while turning in a 1.00 ERA and striking out 106 in 49.0 innings as a senior.

Nelson will mainly be a pitcher as a freshman but is also listed on the roster as an outfielder. On the mound, he has a fastball in the upper 80’s, a plus-changeup, breaking ball and a lot of poise for a freshman.

“He's gonna have to get to his stuff quick and be competitive against a good lineup,” said Thompson. “And I think he's aware and knows that, but all those ingredients are in there. There's a moxie in there.

“That's the only two things in our program is self-confidence and no excuses. He don't make excuses and he's got amazing self-confidence.”

Nelson has certainly caught the eye of his veteran teammates including Friday night starter Chase Allsup.

“I just see a competitor,” said Allsup. “You're gonna get his best stuff, even if he doesn't look like it is, but he's gonna go out there and compete every day. I mean, he's gonna give us the best chance he can.”

First pitch Sunday afternoon is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+. AU is going for the sweep after wining the first two games 8-4 and 6-1.