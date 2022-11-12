“It’s going to be a dynamic, electric weekend,” said Williams. “I mean, everything from the gameday atmosphere, from recruiting—got a lot of big-time guys coming on campus, and I know a lot of people are trying to see how this team is gonna respond, with the effort they put forth last week.

The Tigers, led by interim coach Cadillac Williams, are hosting Texas A&M at Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday night while a number of top recruits descend on the Plains.

“But one thing I hit with these guys is we’re going to level up, and we’re going to take this thing onto another level, but we’re excited about the bunch of guys we got coming on campus, and we are looking to get in front of this home crowd and bring the energy, and hopefully get a W, somehow find a way to win.”

The game is a sellout and the town was already overflowing Friday night with a home basketball game along with the first opportunity to tour Auburn’s new Woltosz Football Performance Center.

It’s quite a buildup for two teams that enter the game 3-6 overall and 1-5 in the SEC.

“Crazy,” said noseguard Jayson Jones of what he expects from the atmosphere. “I trust in Cadillac and I believe in what he has been saying all week–serve and believe. I truly believe in what he is saying I am going to serve with each and every one of teammates.

“I am excited for this game. I know the whole state and the whole city is excited for this game.”

In Williams’ first game as interim coach, Auburn lost 39-33 in overtime at Mississippi State. The Tigers finally got their running game going but committed 14 penalties for 115 yards.

“We are looking to play aggressive. We are looking to play hard-nosed football. We are looking to fly around. We are looking to play complementary football, but one thing that we got to do is we got to be more disciplined,” said Williams.

“We have to put these kids in a better position to execute our gameplan. So, we’ll be better this weekend.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.