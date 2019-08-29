Our people are the best people. By “our,” I mean the wonderful subscribers at AuburnSports.com, who enthusiastically responded to a recent request for questions. Some of those questions were great. Some were weird-ish. Some included totally inappropriate pics. One jerk even sent a message saying that he'd only eat chicken sandwiches from Popeye's now that he'd been systematically brainwashed by a Twitter campaign to believe that no other chain could replicate Popeye's greatness. Like Chick-fil-A never existed. I guess BECKY WITH THE GOOD HAIR is a real thing. Traitors. Let’s get to work …



S-Town Enthusiast asks — Are you concerned about quality DT depth in 2020 and am I crazy for being scared to death? I completely understand your anxiety and IT'S TIME TO PULL THE RED HANDLE. Nah, not really. At least not yet. It's a matter of what Tyrone Truesdell really is going to be — I say he's a poor man's Don Russell while others are a bit more optimistic — and if and Coynis Miller's motor revs up a bit and if Daquan Newkirk can regain a good portion of his athleticism after two major injuries. Charles Moore? Man, he needs a lot of time under Ryan Russell's tutelage before we make any decisions on that guy. They'll go out and scour the earth for a quick-fix guy, a JUCO or a grad transfer, but even the GOAT JUCO defensive guy (Nick Fairley) needed a full year to get going at Auburn.Personally, I think Miller and Moore will be front-line guys in time. That's just a gut feeling. AU knows it has a major need here and it's been recruiting well in general of late. I wouldn't panic, but I'd keep a close eye on what they snag for the 2020 class.

Can Bo Nix make people forget that he's a true freshman this season? (Todd Van Emst / Auburn Athletics)

cassidp asks — What would be some reasonable ways to measure or track progress in 2019 relative to Bo Nix production, Gus playcalling mojo and underclassmen development. I'll be watching his interception ratio most closely. I'll splice up every interception in an attempt to understand what's wrong — accuracy, failure to anticipate coverage, poor target selection. That'll tell us a lot about how he's progressing.

Random Sidewalk Fan asks — Is Gus' bloated depth chart the 'canary in the coalmine' for the coming onslaught of Snowflake athletes or simply just Gus being Gus? So the longer I'm around Gus the more I think he does certain things to yank chains. He'll go to his grave saying he'd never do that, but he often gives me clues that he's much more aware of things outside the complex than he lets on. I think the six-RB thing was some kind of response to, or perhaps a salvo aimed to neutralize, some specific type of negative recruiting. Maybe it's a rival staff that says Malzahn picks ONE TAILBACK and rides him into the ground — killing The Chosen Guy and leaving the other guys to rot. We know this as Kerryon Syndrome. I think he's trying to prove to someone that he's not that guy. Is it as simple as throwing six starters on a depth chart? Maybe it is.

lewis3882 asks — If I were an animal, what animal would I be? I don't know about ANIMAL, but you will be a dangerous amoeba in your next incarnation. You will lurk in the depths of a rural waterway plotting to seed yourself into some poor sap who will rue your existence. I'm sorry to break this news to you. Honestly, I think you deserve better.

Is there a fundamental problem with how PB&Js are built?

Harvey Specter asks — If you put peanut butter on both pieces of bread, and then jelly on the peanut butter, the jelly won't leak through the bread, resulting in a better sandwich. Confirm please. I guess your admission here is that you eat very slowly. My Aunt Ann eats slowly. We're all finished and she's five bites into her meal. It's annoying, but she's true to herself, I suppose. She would find value in this concept because her bread probably gets soggy due to her strong desire to make THE WHOLE WORLD wait for her to eat.Regular people make a sandwich and eat it quickly. Perhaps even hurriedly. So leakage isn't a problem. My advice: Buy better bread and go easy on the jelly. OR JUST USE PEANUT BUTTER. The jelly is a lie.

jl4au asks — Did Cam Newton ruin Gus' offense scheme? It seems to me that pre-Cam, Gus and everyone would have been salivating to have Nix in his scheme than Cam. I feel like the game changed a bit with Alex Smith running that quarterback attack stuff for URBAN MEYER at Utah. Then it was Chris Leak and Tim Tebow. Then Cam Newton redefined the position in that context. It's a quarterback game now. Not that Gus ignored quarterbacks or anything when he was younger, but he seems infatuated with blocking and run game. Different areas of emphasis. Maybe Malzahn is going to tap into something now that he has a dual-threat quarterback behind center. Nix won't be a runner like Tebow and Cam and Kyler Murray, but he still can be a really prolific player. I just think THE RUN GAME always will be Malzahn's first love.

Does Jarrett Stidham's development provide evidence of Gus Malzahn's improvement as developer of quartertbacks? (Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports)

cope07 asks — In your opinion, has Auburn’s Achilles heel been more QB evaluation on the recruiting side -OR- QB development once we get them on campus? That's a good question. It's my view that both areas have been problematic, but I see EVALUATION as the bigger problem. I think Malzahn still is in that mode where he chases the best available quarterback — even guys who don't really fit what he wants at the position. It's a high school approach. Jarrett Stidham? He's a skilled, talented quarterback who doesn't fit. But he was available and interested and Rhett Lashlee busted his ass to make that happen. Stidham was backed up by Malik Willis — a raw athlete and a fine runner with accuracy problems. So basically the opposite of Stidham. Now we have Bo Nix, an accurate, throw-first guy who can run if needed. His backup is Joey Gatewood, a raw athlete and a fine runner with accuracy problems. Shouldn't these quarterbacks all have similar traits? Shouldn't there be an AUBURN QUARTERBACK ARCHETYPE by now? It feels like YEAR FIFTY and the contestants are all over the map. When you take that into consideration, it's not difficult to understand why development is something of an issue. Every quarterback is a different kind of project. Stidham improved at Auburn. His numbers didn't improve, but he did. He's walked into a difficult system in New England and has been pretty damned good. Poor quarterbacks can't do that. In fact, I think Stidham may end up as some of Gus' finest work. Cam Newton is the best player, but he also is a generational talent (like Bo Jackson) who just dominated people because God wanted him to be a dominator. He was just too damn big and too damn fast and too damn competitive for college mortals. Stidham was a flawed player. He's less flawed now. Does that mean Malzahn has turned a corner in terms of coaxing the best out of a PASSING quarterback? Patrick Nix certainly believes so. We shall see.

WANT MORE ANSWERS TO MORE QUESTIONS? • Subscribers: CLICK THIS LINK. • Newcomers: CHECK OUT THE DEAL BELOW AND BECOME A SUBSCRIBER TODAY!