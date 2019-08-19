News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-19 18:18:13 -0500') }} football Edit

AN AUBURNSPORTS MAILBAG: The second one

Jay G. Tate • AuburnSports
@JayGTate
Publisher
Living the dream in Montgomery, Ala.

Our people are the best people.By “our,” I mean the wonderful subscribers at AuburnSports.com, who enthusiastically responded to a recent request for questions. Some of those questions were great. ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}