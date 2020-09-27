AuburnSports - An ‘amazing’ moment for Newkirk after ‘terrible’ injuries

“It felt amazing, honestly,” Newkirk said. “Because that's something I haven't done since I've been here. I haven't been able to prove myself because I've been injured. So it definitely felt good, just being out there, playing ball, doing what I love and making good plays.”

But it was more than just his first-career sack in a conference game in only his second-career start that Newkirk was celebrating. Much more.

AUBURN | When DaQuan Newkirk broke through a double-team and dropped Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson for a sack, he couldn’t help but do a little celebration dance.

Newkirk has overcome two Achilles tears in back-to-back seasons. This year has been the first time he’s been fully healthy for an extended period since he arrived in Auburn out of junior college in January of 2018.

“It was terrible,” Newkirk said. “But, during those times, I just stayed put and kept my faith in God. But this year, I lost, like, what? 25 pounds? Something like that? I'm like 300 pounds right now. And the last two years each time, I was down before I tore my achilles, and then I tore my achilles and gained like 25 pounds. Every time, I would be up. And I would come back during the season, but not fully healthy, and I'd be not as in shape, as well. I wouldn't be moving how I knew I could be.

“But this year definitely feels different. I know for a fact on Saturday, I was like, ‘This is going to be scary for people. Because I'm in shape. I won't get as tired as I used to.’”

Newkirk was a force playing approximately 53 snaps against the Wildcats. He finished fifth on the team with six tackles and added two tackles-for-loss to go along with his sack.

After giving up 234 total yards including 120 on the ground in the first half, Auburn’s defense held UK to 150 yards including 25 rushing in the second. They did it without some key defensive linemen including Jay Hardy and Dre Butler, who were out with minor injuries, and Big Kat Bryant, who was limited due to an ankle injury.

“We’re hoping we’ll get those guys back here pretty quickly,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “The good thing is that a lot of guys got a chance to play. It was good to see that the guys out there. We’re always talking about developing depth and we got a chance to do that on Saturday.”

No. 7 Auburn returns to action next Saturday at No. 4 Georgia. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.