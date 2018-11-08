AUBURN — MVP of the Texas A&M game? MVP of the 2018 season? Gus Malzahn thinks Arryn Siposs is in that conversation.

"He’s been one of our MVPs overall," Gus Malzahn said Tuesday. "What he did the other day, we put our punt team backed up numerous teams and his ball placement was great. He’s a true weapon. A&M’s punter was unbelievable, but I believe he's is in that category. I think he’s one of the best punters in the league, and I think he’s got a chance to get even better."

The sophomore Auburn punter's performance last week against Texas A&M shouldn't go under-appreciated.

Siposs actually went into the matchup considered the lesser of two punters. Texas A&M's Braden Mann led — and still leads — the nation in average yards per punt. But Siposs ended the game with a 48.25-yard average to Mann's 44.2 average.

Siposs' most notable work came in the second half when his last three punts came from inside the Auburn 20-yard line. His two in the fourth quarter were inside the 10, which had Siposs punting from his own end zone. In those two situations, he booted punts averaging 49.5 yards per punt.

Siposs' field-position performance against the nation's best gave Auburn a fourth-quarter chance.

"Always, the expectation was for me to be the No. 1 punter. Hopefully not only in the SEC, but in the country. He set the bench mark for the whole year. My job was to go out there and compete as best as I can and give my team an opportunity to win a football game," Siposs said. "I think I was able to do that, which was really good. I just want to finish off the season really strongly against some quality opposition."

Siposs' lofty, self-set expectations — to be the No.1 punter — give him something more to shoot for. He ranks 10th in FBS this season among qualifying punters, averaging 45.67 yards per punt. Siposs is tied for second in net punting average nationally with 43.7 yards per clip. Opponents have only been able to garner 37 yards in their eight return attempts this season.

But, in Siposs' mind, this is simply what he was brought to Auburn to do.

The Australian transplant came to the Plains as part of the Prokick Australia program. It had churned out 30-to-40 college football punters before Siposs, and there are many more in the pipeline behind him. He stays in touch regularly through group chat with the 10-to-12 fellow Australian punters who came in the same "class" as him to punt for places such as Washington and Kentucky.

Malzahn said he marvels at Siposs' competitive nature for a punter. Siposs wants to be the best at what he does.

"I guess, when I came over here, it was a bit of an expectation because the guys that had been here before me had done a really good job," Siposs said. "So I've got to come in and perform pretty well straight away. That's an exciting challenge, as well. It's good for me to be able to continue that and that guys that do continue to come over here can continue on that trend."



In the spirit of competition, Siposs showed particular interest in his matchup this week.

Siposs' primary opponent: Georgia return man Mecole Hardman.

Hardman leads the nation in punt return yards with 267. That comes on only 10 returns, which is by far the least among punt returners ranked top 10 in yards. Only one has gone the distance, but several have come close, including in Georgia's win last week over Kentucky.

Siposs is ready for that battle.

"He's a quality returner. I think he had one for 65 yards on the weekend. I guess my job is to continue what I've been doing and putting it outside the numbers and making sure he doesn't get as much room to be able to get the return yards," Siposs said. "Look, that's my next challenge that I'm very much looking forward to."

