Auburn will be without Damari Alston for "a period of time," Hugh Freeze confirmed on Monday.

"I think they're doing some more tests today on that, but he had a dislocated shoulder for sure," the coach said. "And it's just a matter of, you know, sometimes those things can heal on their own, sometimes they require more work, and we really don't know."

In Saturday's 27-10 loss to Texas A&M, the running back suffered a dislocated shoulder catching a shovel pass that he seemed to fumble with the Aggies picking the ball up for a touchdown. The play was overturned and called an incomplete pass.