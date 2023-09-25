Auburn will be without Damari Alston for "a period of time," Hugh Freeze confirmed on Monday.
"I think they're doing some more tests today on that, but he had a dislocated shoulder for sure," the coach said. "And it's just a matter of, you know, sometimes those things can heal on their own, sometimes they require more work, and we really don't know."
In Saturday's 27-10 loss to Texas A&M, the running back suffered a dislocated shoulder catching a shovel pass that he seemed to fumble with the Aggies picking the ball up for a touchdown. The play was overturned and called an incomplete pass.
Filling in for Jarquez Hunter in the season opener, Alston rushed for 43 yards and a touchdown, his first career TD at Auburn, on eight attempts. He carried the ball 16 times for 76 yards in the next two games before getting injured on his second rushing attempt against the Aggies. The Atlanta native has also caught five passes for 37 yards.
Donovan Kaufman, who tried to play despite a hurt ankle on Saturday, and Zion Puckett, who went down with an injury against the Aggies, are both listed as day-to-day.
"I don't think it's anything that's gonna keep them out for a significant amount of time," Freeze said.