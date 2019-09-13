Friday morning, inside the Legacy Ballroom in the Hotel at Auburn University, Greene got his wish. The process for finding an architectural leaders in the project (Phase 1) was approved by the Auburn Board of Trustees.

Auburn athletic director Allen Greene has been pushing to get the Tigers to the forefront of college football facilities essentially since his arrival on the Plains 16 months ago.

“Yeah, one of the things that I’ve been incredibly impressed with is the response from the Auburn family," Greene said. "Over the past 13 or so months, we’ve targeted a number of different individuals and families and companies, and the response has been astounding — nothing I’ve ever seen before in our landscape, so that tells me that people understand the importance, and not only that, but they’re willing to support us financially.”

The next Board meeting is slated for Nov. 22, with its materials due a month prior. Greene isn't sure if a tentative budget or concept art will be ready for presentation and deliberation at that time.

"This is a very large-scale project, which means that we have to take our time, but we also know that time is of the essence," Greene said of when he'd like to have renderings and official concepts. "Once, as soon as we can engage with an architect, we’ll start to go through that process.”

Greene told reporters after the meeting that while there won't be any official renderings for some time, he, Gus Malzahn and others involved in the process and in the direct Property and Facilities Committee have discussed concepts that will put the new facility in a position to compete in the upper echelon of major college football complexes across the country.

"Four walls are four walls, but I think paying particular attention about the details of what's inside and the functionality will set our facility apart from others," Greene said. "... We've got some concepts in terms of technology that may be able to rival some others."

Greene said a "pretty standard" overall timeline for a massive project such as the Football Performance allots a year for design, then two more years for construction. He added that the committee is still "working through" deciding on a location for the complex.

"This facility will be a tremendous asset for Auburn and the Auburn football program for many years to come," Malzahn said in a statement.

The total cost for project was estimated by Greene to be in the $60 million range earlier in the year. Auburn won't have an official budget for some time, but step one of that process, Greene said, will be heavily considering long-term cost effectiveness when selecting an architect in the coming months.

"Well, obviously we’ve been talking about this project for quite a big period of time," Greene said, "and it’s nice to be able to engage the Auburn family and get the support of the board of trustees. I think they understand how important this project is to the future of our football program, and we’re happy to do it together."