Flanigan getting his groove back

In his breakout performance since returning from an injury seven weeks ago, Allen Flanigan scored Auburn’s first four points and finished with a season-high 16.

AUBURN | He drove inside and picked up a foul and made two free throws. He drove inside again for a layup.

"It felt great to just go out there and get my groove back a little bit," said Flanigan. "My teammates and coaches were a big part of that. They kept talking to me and giving me the confidence to take the shots and just make plays. Don't worry about the mistakes. That's what I did tonight."

Flanigan’s 16 points led Auburn against the Aggies. He added four rebounds, two assists and didn’t have a turnover in 25 minutes. He even made one of AU’s three 3-pointers in the game.

"He got to the foul line. He rebounded the ball better. He didn't have a turnover. He just played with purpose, and I'm really, really happy for him," said Auburn coach Bruce Pearl. "His energy, his focus, much better tonight. And I know his teammates are really happy for him, too."

Flanigan injured his Achilles in an off-court accident and had surgery the first week of September. He returned against Murray State Dec. 22 and averaged 7.0 points in the 12 games heading into Saturday.

Flanigan was AU’s leading returning scorer from last season averaging 14.3 points 5.5 rebounds as a sophomore.

"Allen's such a key part of our team," said Walker Kessler, who finished with his second double-double of the season. "You know, even if he's not scoring, his defensive ability and his physicality and him just being a leader out on the court. All of us young guys, we look to that. He's a super important piece to this team."

Auburn, which improves to 23-2 overall and 11-1 in the SEC, hosts Vanderbilt Wednesday night at 8 p.m. CT on SEC Network.