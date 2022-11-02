AUBURN | Two weeks ago, Bruce Pearl was giving Chris Moore the edge in his competition with Allen Flanigan for the starting job at the 3 position. But Flanigan, who missed a couple of weeks of preseason practice due to personal reasons, has used his time back to step up his play. “He’s had a couple of the best weeks of his career,” said Pearl. “And so I'm excited to see myself. He's been consistently good in practice. He's been effective, he's been winning, he's been making plays at both ends of the floor. His energy and efforts been consistent. Body language is very good. He's in good position to really have a good year. We'll see.”

Flanigan is hoping to return to his form from two years ago. (Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports)

Flanigan missed the first half of last season with an Achilles injury and didn’t have his same explosiveness upon his return. His scoring average dipped from 14.3 points per game as a sophomore to 6.3. Flanigan, now a senior, has looked more like his sophomore-self the last couple of weeks. “He's been a whole lot better,” said Moore. “He's playing like a pro. He's training like a pro. He's gonna show y'all the real Allen Flanigan this year — the one you saw two years ago.” Moore, who has yet to start a game in two years, also feels like he’s made a lot of progress and is ready to step forward as a junior. “I feel like I've progressed the most in my confidence,” said Moore. “Coach has been telling me the last two years that I need to play like Chris Moore, and I feel like I haven't. Hopefully this year, I get my confidence and just be me. Stop shying away from who I am.”