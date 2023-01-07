Here comes the future. The 2023 All-American Bowl kicks off Saturday from San Antonio, Texas, and Auburn will have four signees represented, with a potential fifth also on the roster. All of those representing the Tigers are signees that flipped from a previous school. With the game beginning at noon CT on NBC, let's review what future Tigers were selected.

Connor Lew is one of the selections for the All-American Bowl.

Connor Lew was highly recruited by Auburn last summer, before he committed to Miami. Once Hugh Freeze arrived, the Tigers prioritized getting Lew on campus and as a result, flipped the 6-foot-3 center from the Hurricanes. He'll represent the East team and wear No. 75.

Perhaps the most notable flip of the seasonl, Keldric Faulk is the Tigers highest-rated signee, coming in at No. 79 in the Rivals national rankings. The Highland Home, Ala., native is difficult to deal with for opposing offensive lines and he'll get a chance to go up against some of the best in the nation Saturday. Faulk will wear No. 15 and represent the West.

Kayin Lee had been committed to Ohio State for nearly six months before flipping to Auburn on signing day. He's the Tigers' best cornerback signee in the class, ranked as the 26th-best in the nation. A product of Cedar Grove High in Ellenwood, Ga., he'll wear No. 1 for the East.

Darron Reed was one of the earlier flips for Auburn, flipping from LSU just a couple of days prior to Freeze's arrival. He took his second official visit to Auburn in December before signing with the Tigers to get to know the new staff before signing Dec. 21. The Columbus, Ga., native will sport No. 87 for the East.